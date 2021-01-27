Learning Snacks – January 28, 2021

The second of three weeks to prepare for Black History Month – focusing on the beauty of our skin, and the incredible spirit of one scientist and one journalist to change the world.

A request from our friends at the News Literacy Project brings you our Something to Consider – a debate about whether nuclear power is better than fossil fuels. What do you think?

LITTLE:

Lupita Nyong’O and Elmo talk all about skin – how it helps you feel things hot or cold, furry or smooth, and all its different shades.

MIDDLE:

A testament to George Washington Carver’s power and spirit, and his unwavering dedication to his community. One of the foremost scientists in America, he had a singular focus on helping poor farmers thrive.

BIGGER:

A double snack to honor someone truly incredible. Charlotta Spears Bass used her newspaper to wage a bloodless but fearless war against segregation and discrimination. Black people, especially Black women, are still woefully underrepresented in American news rooms.

THINKALONG:

Something to consider: Is nuclear power a better option than fossil fuels?