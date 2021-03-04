Learning Snacks – March 4, 2021

We interrupt our normally structured Learning Snacks to bring you something special for National Speech and Debate Education Day, celebrated annually on the first Friday of March. Before learners – or anybody for that matter – can get to the point of having a debate, they need reliable sources of information and skills to sift through the nonsense. That’s where public media shines. Here are some resources to get you started!

This pocket-size zine addresses media consumption and media production literacy. It’s double-sided and can be colored in during review! Here’s a short video to guide folding and cutting.

Use the Five Key Questions of Media Literacy from the zine above to work through our newest Thinkalong topic: Is daylight saving a waste of time?

Once you know the sources are good and your learners have worked up all kinds of opinions, use this structured discussion guide to lead the group through civic discourse.

To do their best, learners will need to know about logical fallacies and persuasive techniques. And while you’re at it, it’s important to note the nuance in any debate – nothing is really black and white except for these delicious cookies.