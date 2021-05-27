Learning Snacks – Memorial Day Is About Remembering

Memorial Day serves to honor those who have given their lives in service to the United States, ensuring they are remembered and appreciated. It’s also the informal entrance of summer in America, with warm weather and long days. The combination is electric, so we hope you get your BBQ on while you peruse these snacks.

LITTLE:

Memorial Day can be sad for folks who have lost someone in a national conflict. This very short explainer makes a meaningful connection to history that is appropriate for a young audience.

MIDDLE:

If you find your grandfather’s WWII band on vinyl in the attic, it only makes sense to publish that very cool piece of history. Check out the story and the playlist.

BIGGER:

Frank Curre was a teenager recently enlisted in the Navy when he survived the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He says that memory is “tattooed on his soul” even though he wishes he could forget. This quick video is a somber reminder of the human cost of violent conflict.

THINKALONG: Something to Consider – The modern-day feminist movement began in the 19th century. Since then, several movements, or “waves” as they are generally referred to, have worked to protect women against domestic violence and sexual harassment and fought for women’s suffrage, reproductive rights, and equal pay. But how successful have these efforts been? Who has benefited from the different feminist waves and who has been left behind? Has feminism helped women gain equal rights?