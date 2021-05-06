Learning Snacks – Thank you, nurses! We salute you.

Nurses are vitally important to people’s health and well-being, and National Nurses Week starts March 6. Let’s celebrate their knowledge and resilience. On the front lines of caring long before this global pandemic, nurses deserve all the recognition – so, cheers to nurses!

Explore working as a nurse practitioner with the Career Lab.

Nurse Lori Marie Key’s performance of “Amazing Grace” is impeccable.

Even in the midst of a global health crisis, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers on the front line of caring for COVID patients, grocery store clerks, farm workers, delivery people, and restaurant staff all showed up to work as essential workers. Many workers in the service sector receive low wages and limited benefits, but they were required to risk everything to keep the world running. Should essential workers receive hazard pay?

Something to consider: Balancing power in government helps American democracy function, but the tools and tactics that legislatures utilize evolve over time and sometimes they need to be balanced, too. The filibuster allows a minority of senators to block legislation and its use has become both easier and more ubiquitous over the years, but is that a good thing? Should the U.S. Senate eliminate the filibuster?