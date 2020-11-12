Learning Snacks – November 12, 2020

Transgender Awareness Week begins November 13th and it’s a great time to learn more about the trans community. While these aren’t little learning snacks, this week is so important that we’re offering some full-length education. Growing Up Trans is a documentary series from PBS Frontline focused on the experience of kids who transition and their families.

The Wilson Branch library is hosting Trans Narratives: A Panel Discussion with artists, academics, activists, and more! to “bridge our understanding of trans and non-binary communities” on November 16th at 6pm. End the week by memorializing those lives lost to transphobia, during the Trans Day of Remembrance on November 20th and commit to supporting trans and gender non-conforming youth.

NaNoWriMo – looks like a bunch of nonsense if you don’t know what to look for, but that funky word is an abbreviation for National Novel Writing Month – which happens throughout November. You’re right to be skeptical; writing a novel takes a LOT of time. If you’re interested in committing to the task, the organization has writing prompts, structures, and challenges all year round. Take a minute to learn about it, and maybe schedule yourself some little writing snacks throughout the week to participate!

Before you get started, here’s a quick tip from the Center for Media Literacy. Media literacy isn’t just about protecting yourself from bad information! Evaluating how your audience might interpret your project, deciding what you’re really trying to say, and using appropriate ways to present your ideas can make your novel, social post, or school project exactly what you want.

Ask yourself these questions to make good media:

What am I authoring?

Does my message reflect understanding in format, creativity, and technology?

Is my message engaging and compelling for my target audience?

Have I clearly and consistently framed values, lifestyles and points of view in my content?

Have I communicated my purpose effectively?

There are young folks all over the internet producing content – and a lot of them demonstrate critical media literacy skills! Check out this blog post from our advisor and a seasoned media literacy fangirl, Azsaneé Truss, that highlights some of her favorite youth TikTok producers and why their content is oh-so-media-literate!If you’re an educator who wants to inspire young authors, this PBS professional learning series – For the Love of Lit – is an excellent, 1-hour introduction to inspiring youth authors. Combining mentor texts from the Great American Read and NaNoWriMo can lead your classroom to new literary heights!