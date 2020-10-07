Learning Snacks October 7

Before we dive into the bulk of this email, we want to let you know that Thinkalong.org is in HIGH GEAR. We’re releasing new modules weekly and really heating up our voting, civics, and election modules so you can bring current events to learners near you. And there are so many current events to choose from right now! Check out our most recent additions and fill out our survey – closing October 31st! – to win one of “50 Crit Kits.” Kits include a sturdy backpack, nice headphones, and all the tools you need to satisfy curious learners.

The 32nd annual National Coming Out Day is Sunday October 11, 2020 – and for a lot of people, it’s a really important day. According to the Human Rights Campaign, “When people know someone who is LGBTQ, they are far more likely to support equality under the law.”

This is news to literally no one, but Middle School Can Be Scary – and the experience for a young transgendered person can be even more harrowing. Hear Alex Singh’s account of transitioning as a middle schooler, why he did it, and what happened at school. If you need help navigating a similar situation, here are some free resources.

For educators and parents, there is work to be done to protect the wellbeing and continued development of children who identify as LGBTQ+. Learn more about different gender identities, how to provide support in early grades, and what it takes to start a gay-straight alliance with this PBSLearningMedia toolkit.

And if you have specific questions about youth who identify as transgendered, are transitioning, or want to hear young people’s accounts – this professional development collection provides all of the above. Build your ability to relate to and support every student, PBS can help.