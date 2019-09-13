Life Lessons: Cancer Today & Beyond

Whether you or someone you love has cancer, knowing what to expect can help you cope. Join our studio audience and learn basic facts about cancer as well as in-depth information you can use – including risk factors, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment options.

Host and panelist information to come.

Tuesday, October 15 at 6 p.m.

Connecticut Public

1049 Asylum Avenue

Hartford, CT

Registration is required to attend this free event.

Life Lessons: Cancer Today and Beyond premieres Tuesday, October 24 at 8 p.m. on CPTV.

Repeats Sunday, November 3 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 16 at 10:30 a.m. on CPTV.

Funding provided by:

Life Lessons: Today and Beyond is a Connecticut Public Partnership Production.