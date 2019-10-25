Connecticut Public

Life Lessons: Don’t Be a Victim! Fending off Frauds and Scams

High–tech scam artists are conning people out of their money…from robocalls capturing personal information to deceptive websites and social media ads that sell phony merchandise. Learn about the latest scams – on the phone, online and even in the mail – and protect yourself from fraud.

Monday, November 18
Connecticut Public Studios, 1049 Asylum Ave. Hartford

Schedule
7:00 – Reception with light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments
7:40 – Audience is seated in the studio
8:00 – 9:00 – Live broadcast on CPTV

Free Onsite Parking!

Register to be in the studio audience for this live broadcast. 

Airdate

Premieres Monday, November 18 at 8 p.m.
Repeats Saturday, November 23 at 6 pm and January 12, 2020, at 6 pm

Funding provided by AARP Connecticut.

Life Lessons: Don’t Be a Victim! Fending Off Frauds and Scams is a Connecticut Public Partnership Production.