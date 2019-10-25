High–tech scam artists are conning people out of their money…from robocalls capturing personal information to deceptive websites and social media ads that sell phony merchandise. Learn about the latest scams – on the phone, online and even in the mail – and protect yourself from fraud.

Monday, November 18

Connecticut Public Studios, 1049 Asylum Ave. Hartford

Schedule

7:00 – Reception with light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments

7:40 – Audience is seated in the studio

8:00 – 9:00 – Live broadcast on CPTV

Free Onsite Parking!

Register to be in the studio audience for this live broadcast.

Airdate

Premieres Monday, November 18 at 8 p.m.

Repeats Saturday, November 23 at 6 pm and January 12, 2020, at 6 pm

Funding provided by AARP Connecticut.

Life Lessons: Don’t Be a Victim! Fending Off Frauds and Scams is a Connecticut Public Partnership Production.