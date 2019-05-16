Join Us in Our Studio Audience for “Life Lessons: Healthy Hips & Knees”

Join Our Studio Audience for this Panel Discussion!

Thursday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. (Reception begins at 5:30 p.m.)

1049 Asylum Avenue

Hartford, CT 06105

About the Program:

According to the CDC, almost half of all Americans develop knee arthritis by age 85. A quarter may develop hip arthritis. Injuries to the hips and knees are common at even younger ages.

Fortunately, joint pain can often be treated with physical therapy, medication, minor surgery, or some combination of these strategies. But for many people, the best solution is replacing a worn-out knee or hip with an artificial one. In the United States, about seven million people are living with an artificial joint.

Join us as a panel of experts walk us through the most common knee and hip ailments and their symptoms, possible treatments and various surgical options. You’ll discover tips to help strengthen your hips and knees, and help maintain your mobility and independence for years to come.

Panelists include:

Steven Schultzer, Physician Director, Connecticut Joint Replacement Institute, Saint Francis Hospital

Physician Director, Connecticut Joint Replacement Institute, Saint Francis Hospital John Keggi, M.D., Orthopedic Surgeon, Saint Mary’s Hospital-Waterbury

Orthopedic Surgeon, Saint Mary’s Hospital-Waterbury Barbara Edelheit, M.D., Division of Rheumatology, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

Registration is required. This event is free and open to the public.

Life Lessons: Healthy Hips & Knees premieres Thursday, June 20 at 8 p.m. on CPTV.

Repeats: Sunday, July 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 11 at 10 a.m. on CPTV

Life Lessons: Healthy Hips & Knees is a Connecticut Public Television Partnership Production.

Funding provided by:



Catering provided by:

