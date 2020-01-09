Thursday, January 30 at 5 p.m.

Connecticut Public

1049 Asylum Avenue

Hartford, CT 06105

More people die of heart disease than any other disease in the world, and the type of heart disease people have, why they have it, and how it’s treated is changing. Life Lessons: Heart Matters explores advancements in treating and preventing heart disease from the perspective of medical experts in Connecticut. It will also examine how simple lifestyles changes may help people protect their heart and get on a path to a longer, healthier life.

Join Us for a Live Taping

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Click the button below for more information and to register.

The event will include:

A reception featuring light hors d’oeuvres and beverages

Free on-site parking

Host & Panelists

Hosted by Eric Clemons, TV Personality and Broadcaster

Clemons is a long-time television broadcaster who began his commercial career back in 1984 in Mobile, Alabama. He has covered major sports events at ESPN, FOX NFL Sunday, BET and FOX Sports Net on the national scene. He also has worked locally and regionally in New Orleans, Boston and Hartford. Currently Clemons is working with Comcast of Western New England, and is a published author of a book about his career entitled “Inside…But Out! A Black Man’s Journey Into the Life, Times and Trials of Big-time Sports Television” (www.insidebutout.com). He also is a part-time African historian, working on a TV documentary project, as well as a blogger and researcher.

Panelists include:

Dr. Geetha Bhumireddy , Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation and Cardiac Stress Testing Lab, Saint Francis Hospital

, Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation and Cardiac Stress Testing Lab, Saint Francis Hospital Dr. Asheem Vashist, Saint Francis Hospital

Funding provided by:

Life Lessons: Heart Matters premieres Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8 p.m. on CPTV and streaming on this page. It encores on CPTV on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10 p.m. and Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Life Lessons: Heart Matters is a Connecticut Public Partnership Production.