Connecticut Public Radio’s Making Her Story Returns This March

After a successful 2017 series, Connecticut Public Radio’s Making Her Story has returned for a new season of sit-down conversations with successful women with ties to Connecticut. Where We Live’s Lucy Nalpathanchil will ask each about “her story” — the journey that led them to success. Discussions will include the challenges each woman has confronted, work-life balance issues they have experienced, and what the next generation of female leaders should know.

This live series will also be taped for broadcast on the popular Where We Live daily radio program on Connecticut Public Radio.

The series begins on Tuesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Curran Community Center at Gateway Community College in New Haven, Connecticut. Our guest will be Teresa Younger, President and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women. Under Younger’s leadership, the Foundation launched #MyFeminismIs, a multimedia campaign sparking a national conversation on feminism; funded a groundbreaking report on the sexual abuse to prison pipeline; joined leading women’s foundations at the White House to announce a $100 million funding commitment to create pathways to economic opportunity for low-income women and girls; and led a campaign to hold the NFL accountable for violence against women.

The evening will begin with a welcome reception at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10, and seating is limited. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit wnpr.org/makingherstory or click here.