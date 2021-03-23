Manager I / Customer Data Platform and Online Giving

Applications are only accepted through our Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Click to apply online: Manager / Customer Data Platform and Online Giving

Welcome to your next role! Connecticut Public seeks a Manager / Customer Data Platform & Online Giving, a vital role charged with working alongside our new Senior Director / Growth Strategy to establish a comprehensive online fundraising strategy designed to drive support through existing and emerging digital platforms.

Interested in the configuration and maintenance of customer data platforms? Like tinkering with recurring and established workflows specific to the creation of marketing automation scripts and customer journeys, running reports, and processing member inquiries? How about serving as a central focal point for configuring key data integrations? Can you utilize expressions when defining dictionaries and formulas in CSVs to transform values as they are imported? Is any of this translating to your preferred language? Consider our newly developed role and put your own stamp on raising our digital platforms.