For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high-quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or­ganization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities. Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the new, full-time position of Manager, Member and Donor Growth.

General Summary

In this newly formed position, the Manager, Member and Donor Growth works with others in Marketing, Membership, Institutional Development, Content and other departments to develop and implement marketing campaigns that drive growth, engagement and retention of members and donors. Our new manager will use an insight-driven approach to gain a deep understanding of member and donor behavior and affinities, in turn, using this understanding to drive the creation and execution of revenue-producing and member stewardship campaigns on all available platforms.

Essential Job Functions

The Manager, Member and Donor Growth provides a wide range of functions in service to the Marketing Department. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Work closely and proactively with constituents across the organization to ensure alignment with the brand and foster partnership around cross-division initiatives.

Work closely with Membership Department to deliver and execute thoughtful, analytically-backed marketing strategies that will convert audience to members, encourage higher levels of giving, and increase donor retention.

Bring the value proposition to life across the marketing funnel through outcomes-driven marketing strategies.

Drive cross-marketing of subscription platforms across member and donor base to keep them actively informed and participating in/with our content and events.

Work effectively with Manager, Audience Growth & Acquisition to seamlessly execute strategies across the entire marketing funnel.

Develop insights-driven vertical marketing programs designed to drive membership conversion, stewardship, retention, and increased giving levels.

Apply best practices in campaign design, ad and landing page A/B testing to continually improve campaign performance and conversions.

Analyze performance to provide marketing insights that improve performance and conversions, in collaboration with Digital Services Bureau and other vendors/partners.

Proactively suggest and implement campaign changes and designs to produce continual performance improvement.

Continuously improve campaigns across conversion and stewardship channels (websites, email, contests, etc.) to increase conversions.

Create effective marketing campaigns and assets that ensure the organization’s message is distributed across channels and to targeted audiences.

Continuously stay up to date and informed of marketing best practices and innovations in campaign development, in both the public media/non-profit industry as well as corporate spheres to build cross-industry expertise.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

Our Manager has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Leverage best practices in campaign design across all platforms, from print to broadcast, to web and mobile.

Analyze all aspects of the conversion funnel and identifies the largest areas for improvement.

Proactively suggest campaign changes and designs to produce continual performance improvements.

Continuously iterate and communicate on key findings to build an increasingly effective customer journey.

Contribute to member segmentation development and hold accountability for aligning marketing efforts to segmentation objectives.

Proactively communicate and correspond with internal and external stakeholders.

Conduct ongoing marketing campaign and program measurement.

Ideate and execute A/B tests to continually improve campaign performance.

Collaborate with Marketing, Membership, Institutional Advancement, Underwriting, Content and Operations teams and others as needed to develop new strategies and execute campaigns.

Innovate and implement tactics that deliver messaging through newer platforms, e.g. mobile platforms, video, social media, to increase volume while preserving efficiency.

Develop and support audience engagement activities (live and online), including representing the organization at audience and member events.

Undertake project-based work, as assigned.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Public media.

A/B and multivariate testing.

Skill In:

Strong marketing acumen, proven analytical skills, innate ability to collaborate with others to identify potential solutions and think objectively.

Fundraising communications, message development, copywriting and verbal communication skills with excellent knowledge of marketing principles and membership development.

Building relationships with stakeholders, including staff, board members, external partners and donors.

Organization and time management skills coupled with performing and prioritizing multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.

Using Content Management Systems like Salesforce, Marketing Automation Software, e-Marketing Software, Project Management Software, and Photoshop.

Ability to:

Manage projects and priorities under tight and dynamic timeframes & deadlines

Build out a strategic marketing plan with specific outcomes.

Problem-solve creatively and quantitatively.

Be a passionate and effective membership development/customer advocacy.

Work across multiple teams and personalities to drive toward a common goal.

Be flexible and agile; adapting to changing and evolving objectives.

Be a highly resourceful team-player and function independently.

Learn quickly, iterate based on data, and work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.

“Roll up the shirtsleeves.”

Continuously improve systems and processes.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision and demonstrating at all times respect for diverse constituencies.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

The physical activities of this position may include frequent in-person interactions. It is essential to be able to remain at a desk/computer workstation for prolonged periods, perform extensive data entry and other computer-related tasks, and create/maintain filing systems. Must have close visual acuity to perform an activity, such as preparing and analyzing data and figures, transcribing, viewing a computer terminal, or extensive reading. The typical physical requirements are: light work—exerting up to 25lbs of force occasionally and/or up to 10lbs of force frequently and may include climbing, pushing, standing, hearing, walking, reaching, grasping, kneeling, stooping, and repetitive motion.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, hourly, non-exempt position. Job functions are typically performed under conditions such as those found in general office or administrative work. Position is not substantially exposed to adverse environmental conditions. Duties are routinely performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.; however, evening and weekend support required.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or Communications, or relatable field AND 5-7 years’ experience in a marketing role. Membership growth or subscriber growth experience preferred.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, optional cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send completed application package to HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement online at: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

Disclaimer

Connecticut Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. The Company may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. Connecticut Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.