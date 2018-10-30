President’s Message – October, 2018

At Connecticut Public, home of Connecticut Public Television and Connecticut Public Radio, we are proud to showcase what matters most to our community. From politics to local events, we hope to provide experiences, information, and entertainment that are important to you.

With Connecticut’s election for Governor approaching, we hope you’ll tune in to Connecticut Public Television on Thursday, October 18 at 7 p.m. for the Connecticut Broadcasters Association 2018 Gubernatorial Debate. It will be recorded live at Infinity Hall in Hartford. Hosted by New England News Collaborative Executive Editor John Dankosky, candidates will discuss their future goals and policy proposals for our state.

Connecticut Public Television is also bringing you a special documentary this month, At Wonder’s Peak. Premiering Thursday, October 25 at 8 p.m., this film is about the life-changing work happening at the Talcott Mountain Academy. This magnet school, located in Avon, teaches math, science, and engineering skills and has produced some tremendous scientific breakthroughs. We hope you’ll join us to learn about them.

This month, Connecticut Public Radio will partner with BirdNote, a radio program featured locally on our air, for a special afternoon of family-friendly bird stories at the Connecticut Audubon Society in Glastonbury. Join us on Saturday afternoon of October 13 to learn about the raptors that call Connecticut home, and meet three rehabilitated birds in person! You can find tickets at wnpr.org/birdnote.

You can count on Connecticut Public’s commitment to telling the stories of our community and providing experiences that matter to our listeners and viewers. Without the generous support of our members, none of this would be possible. We thank you!