Applications are only accepted through our Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Click to apply online: Marketing Coordinator and Copywriter!

Connecticut Public has an immediate opening for a passionate marketer who is interesting in understanding audience affinities, motivations, and behaviors and enjoys discovering insights that drive effective messaging and results. We’re looking for someone with a creative mindset, excellent project management, writing and communication skills.

The Marketing Coordinator can anticipate working closely with all members of the team to support the implementation of brand and marketing campaigns that promote the organization, programming, membership, and special projects. Additionally, s/he will write copy, coordinate campaigns, manage and traffic assets to Content, DSB, and Membership, as needed to implement campaigns.

Do you have an analytical and creative mindset, excellent project management, writing and communication skills coupled with a team-first, proactive, optimistic, confident, curious and solution-driven orientation? This may be the job for you!