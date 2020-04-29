Module Developer (Independent Contractor)

ThinkalongTM is a free, interactive, web-based program that uses an evidence-based educational approach to introduce concepts of journalistic ethics, media literacy, critical thinking and the practice of civil debate to middle school-age youth. Thinkalong TM uses curated media resources from Connecticut Public, NPR, and PBS stations in original lesson modules that engage students in discussions about current events and relevant topics in the news. Originally conceived and developed by Connecticut Public, the Thinkalong.org website has now been sampled by users in all 50 states.

Connecticut Public seeks several independent contractors who are detail-oriented educators familiar with content, curriculum, and/or program development for a diverse middle grade audience. Specific experience in media literacy education is preferred. Contractors will be responsible for curating middle grade appropriate pieces of media or research related to a debate question, summarizing those pieces in a teacher guide, and contextualizing the content within current events. Each product will complete several rounds of revision before being published on the Thinkalong.org website.

Assignment Deliverables: A learning module for Thinkalong(TM) consists of:

Debate question appropriate for middle grade audience 3-5 pieces of media from public media sources (e.g. PBS, NPR, a local station affiliate, etc.) that portray relevant, interesting, and varied perspectives on the debate question. 4-10 pieces of media from additional sources which may include research, relevant organizations, and corporate media, among others. Written summary of each public media piece highlighting key points for teacher guidance.

We want to work with Independent Contractors who demonstrate:

Strong knowledge of media literacy, press freedom, the principles and ethics of journalism, and contemporary issues of disinformation Experience with curriculum design related to current events, experiential learning, and debate

Familiarity with the range of educational and journalistic media offerings of public media Previous work experience across diverse educational settings Strong writing and communications skills Commitment to diversity and inclusiveness, and pro-active encouragement of student voice. Demonstrate conscientious teamwork, time management, and responsiveness

Contract and Contract Payment: Contractor will be required to agree to terms as part of an independent contractor agreement. $300 fixed price per module, half paid upon acceptance of a first draft and the remainder on acceptance of a final product. Independent Contractors may be asked to complete more than one module. Each Contractor shall determine the methods and means of completing the module, in collaboration with the Educational Director for Thinkalong. Payment is NET 30 days.

Interested Contractors: Applications are only accepted through our Applicant Tracking System found at: https://ctpublic.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/1/home?c=ctpublic.

Submit your resume A brief description of your experience in media literacy education, and The following assignment: write a debate question and identify 3-5 related public media pieces that are interesting, relevant, and academically appropriate for a middle grade audience; explain your selections.

Disclaimer: Contractors are fully and solely responsible for all costs and expenses related to building modules, including equipment and space. Contractors warrant their capability, expertise, and means to complete modules. All deliverables, works of authorship etc., made by Contractors either solely or jointly, belong to Connecticut Public in perpetuity and require no further payment outside the agreed fees. Client may terminate agreement at any time with written notice.