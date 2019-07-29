Multimedia Instructor – Temporary Position

Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the temporary position of Multimedia Instructor for CT Public Learning. This position will report directly to the Director of Education.

General Summary

The Multimedia Instructor will be responsible for teaching courses in multi-media audio/video and post-production. The candidate should have previous experience with studio production, including familiarity with camera setup and operation, multichannel audio and the craft, techniques, and technologies of digital production.

Essential Job Functions

Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Use and follow the materials provided by the Company to prepare for classes;

Research and present additional training resources and tools to deepen learning and student engagement;

Develop curriculum to elevate and supplement classroom instruction;

Provide professional development and coaching sessions for theme teachers, as necessary;

Co-develop and support student projects, as well as provide on-going coaching and training by leveraging the following production tools: Adobe Creative Suite, Pro Tools, etc.;

Teach the art of editing and post-production in multiple formats: radio, video production, narrative, documentaries, interstitials, news, music videos, etc.;

Contribute to student development and implementation of multimedia projects within the Content Department;

Provide special events coverage to include set design, lighting, audio/video recording and assisting with room setup and breakdown; and

Follow equipment maintenance and inspection guidelines.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

Our Multimedia Instructors have many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Follow, as well as develop, course curriculum and respond promptly to student inquiries and requests for assistance;

Communicate responsibly with students, families, Connecticut Public staff and community partners;

Encourage active and positive learning in a classroom environment; and

Instruct students in an ethical and professional manner.

Additional duties may be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Adobe© Creative Suite and DSLR camera equipment a must, Avid Pro Tools, Broadcast Pix, Ross and Tricaster video switchers, Soundcraft, PreSonus and Yamaha audio boards, Panasonic GH4 camera, iMac computers; and

In-studio and on-remote television, radio and web production.

Skill In:

Working with students and/or young people, teachers and school professionals;

Digital arts and radio broadcast on one or more platforms;

Using educational technology as a training tool;

Written and verbal communication skills; presentation and meeting experience; and

Working in Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, etc.).

Ability to:

Be flexible and adaptable to changes and shifting priorities;

Work and thrive in an educational or school-based workplace setting;

Establish rapport and gain trust of others and work collaboratively with others;

Meet tight deadlines, prioritize effectively to achieve/exceed goals, and perform under pressure; and

Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in diverse situations.

Work Environment

This position operates in professional office and school-based environments . This role routinely uses highly technical equipment such as cameras, film lights, and editing/studio equipment. The candidate is expected to travel from Weaver High School (main job site) to Connecticut Public approximately 10% of the time.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of between twenty (20) and fifty (50) pounds, and hear. Highly technical manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as editing, reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a temporary position working a maximum of nineteen (19) hours per week. Days and hours will vary depending on the school’s class schedules, but will fall in the window of: Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Early morning, nights, weekends, and holiday hours might be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Multimedia, Broadcasting, or Journalism OR a minimum of two years media creation experience in education, training, broadcasting and/or video production.

Hourly Rate

$15.00 to $25.00 depending on previous experience

This position will remain open until filled. An application package, including a thorough, updated resume and cover letter must be submitted to merit consideration. Send completed application package to DSodipo@ctpublic.org. View the announcement online at: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

Disclaimer

Connecticut Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. The Company may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. Connecticut Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.