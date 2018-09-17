Nature Talks: Climate Game Changers Symposium to Take Place Friday, September 28

350.org founder Bill McKibben will deliver a keynote address at the event, hosted by The Nature Conservancy of Connecticut in partnership with Connecticut Public Radio and Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies

NEW HAVEN, CONN. – No one wants to see Connecticut’s coastlines submerged and our cities swamped by rising seas, nor many of the other effects wrought by our changing climate. Yet, that is the path we are on, here and across the globe, unless we act decisively to address the causes of these changes.

What can we do and what is already being done? Those are the questions we aim to address at TNC in Connecticut’s first Nature Talks symposium, 10 a.m.– 12 p.m., Friday, September 28, 2018, at Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies’ Kroon Hall, 195 Prospect Street, New Haven.

Nature Talks will feature a keynote presentation from 350.org founder Bill McKibben, and a panel discussion moderated by Connecticut Public Radio’s John Dankosky, Executive Editor of the New England News Collaborative.

Panelists Include:

• Bill McKibben, leading environmental speaker, founder of 350.org.

• Lynn Stoddard, executive director, Sustainable CT; member, Governor’s Council on Climate Change.

• Jay Williams, president, Hartford Foundation for Public Giving;

• Dr. Gary Yohe, member, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2007 Nobel Prize winning team; Wesleyan University Huffington Foundation professor of economics and environmental studies.

Registration: To reserve tickets and for more information, please go to nature.org/NatureTalksTix.

“We can choose a path, not of business as usual, but one of sustainability, that addresses climate change by transforming our economy from one dependent on fossil fuels, to one based on clean energy,” said Frogard Ryan, state director of TNC in Connecticut. “The benefits could extend beyond fighting climate change to increased energy independence, lower energy costs and a healthier environment for all life.”

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 72 countries, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

About Connecticut Public Radio

Connecticut Public Radio on WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR), Public Radio International, and American Public Media. As part of Connecticut Public, Connecticut Public Radio serves listeners weekly in Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island with news, information, and entertainment. The station’s award-winning local programming lineup includes Where We Live, The Colin McEnroe Show, The Wheelhouse, and Faith Middleton Food Schmooze®. Connecticut Public Radio is powered by a dedicated staff of journalists as well as NPR’s global news service. For more information, visit wnpr.org.