New 24/7 PBS KIDS Channel Replaces Create Channel

On October 1, Connecticut Public will replace its CREATE channel with CPTV PBS Kids 24/7 . The new PBS KIDS channel will make high-quality educational programming accessible to up to 500,000 underserved Connecticut households.

CPTV PBS Kids 24/7 is a new, free, multi-platform children’s service. The new television channel will be available on multiple platforms, including over the air statewide. CPTV PBS KIDS 24/7 will be available 24 hours a day, seven days per week, ensuring that age-appropriate, educational content is available to all children and caregivers on a platform and at a time that works for them, including primetime, weekends and other out-of-school times.

In addition to the over-the-air and cable channel, this multi-platform service also includes a live stream on multiple digital platforms, and an interactive gaming feature.

“This initiative allows us to reach more than 500,000 underserved households throughout Connecticut,” said Connecticut Public President and CEO Mark Contreras. “Parents and students can access this rich educational material with or without Internet access. Families and student only need a television set and rabbit ears. It’s critical now that our parents, caregivers, teachers and kids are facing the challenges of distance learning. We are committed to doing everything we can to make the trusted and educational programming from PBS Kids available for free to all families in Connecticut.”

CPTV PBS KIDS 24/7 programming is supplemented by extensive on-line tools, games and activities designed for teachers, parents and caregivers to extend learning at home for ages 2-8. These can be found at the Connecticut Public learning portal at ctpublic.org/learn-at-home.

CREATE channel viewers can still watch many of the popular travel, how-to, and cooking programs from CREATE on SPIRIT, Connecticut Public’s channel for the “doers,” “makers” and “adventurers” who crave more active ways to feed their curiosity. Find your local CPTV SPIRIT channel here.

Where to Access CPTV PBS Kids 24/7 Channel

The new CPTV PBS Kids 24/7 channel will feature programming for children ages 2-8, offering all of the trusted national PBS Kids content parents depend on, at the times and on the platforms that are most accessible to them. This includes:

Over-the-air channel 24.2

On cable services [access by town can be found at cptv.org/findmychannel]

Online at cptv.org/kids

Through the Connecticut Public Mobile App [visit Google Play or the Apple App Store to download the app]

Through the PBS KIDS Video App

On the video player at pbskids.org

On mobile (iOS, Android, Amazon Fire)

On OTT (Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV)

Through YouTube TV for subscribers

For a complete schedule of programming on all channels, visit cptv.org/schedule.