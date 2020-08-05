New Business Account Representative (Underwriting)

Welcome to your new opportunity! This is an amazing position for an energetic, self-starting, self-motivated,and mission-driven individual who wants to be an integral part of a growing public media organization that is essential source for truth and ideas in a Company that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Connecticut Public seeks a New Business Account Representative to join our Underwriting Team.

Job Overview:

An account representative in public media is similar to a salesperson in commercial broadcasting, or other local media. This role will contact key decision-makers and businesses across Connecticut, meet with them to understand their marketing needs, and develop proposals that focus on digital and broadcast marketing solutions to help them grow their businesses. The New Business Account Representative can expect to approach, upsell, and cross-sell a growing portfolio of digital and broadcast media properties connecting businesses and non-profits to Connecticut Public’s diverse audiences. A key component of new business growth is around digital sales. This position is expected to prospect, conduct needs assessments, create and present proposals, and service accounts. This role is also tasked with growing a new book-of-business. The ideal applicants must be energetic, goal-driven, and possess initiative, self-motivation, excellent communication skills and demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, along with the ability to work with minimal supervision.

Applicants must have digital sales experience, an in-depth understanding of digital media, and a proven track-record in sales performance.

Applications are only accepted through our Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Click to apply: New Business Account Representative.