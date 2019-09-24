New England News Collaborative Executive Editor (Grant Funded)

For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high quality programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or­ganization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities.

Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the full-time position of Executive Editor. The Editor will be responsible for continuing a well-established collaborative association among public radio stations in New England. These stations report and produce on in-depth news, investigative, and feature stories to be shared across the New England News Collaborative (NENC).

General Summary

The Executive Editor will continue to build and sustain a strong relationship with the news leadership at each participating station and foster trust among the regional reporters that produce stories shared across the network. The editor will be the catalyst behind CT Public's flagship radio program, NEXT. S/he will also build viable relationships with national news organizations including NPR, Here & Now, Marketplace, The World, Reveal, PRX, and other national distributors of public media content. To all that, the Editor must lead in innovation, reporting, and platform usage. Stories are filed for broadcast and publication on the NENC collaborative stations, their websites, and national broadcast partners.

Essential Job Functions

Our Editor leads and supports a team of reporters who create inspired journalistic content with ambitious civic engagement initiatives that incorporate consistent quality and impact through, and beyond, New England. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential functions:

Lead a team of multi-media reporters public radio stations throughout New England who produce monthly radio features and news spots complemented by social media and digital assets that include video, regional Op Ed submissions and presence, long- form collaborative enterprise series, blogs, web pots, digital and data visualization assets, and social media;

Report and produce in-depth news, investigative, and feature stories for the NENC to be produced for broadcast and digital distribution with national programs (e.g. NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered);

Lead and direct NEXT, a regional news program that highlights the work of the NENC with contributions from all eight stations. NEXT's weekly radio program and podcast is a destination for listeners who want to hear about key issues in their region and how they affect its people;

Build and sustain a strong relationship with the news leadership at each participating station, expanding NEXT to include national news organizations including NPR, Here & Now, Marketplace, The World, Reveal, PRX and other national distributors of public media content;

Take the lead in organizing series and special projects concentrated around common themes and issues among the New England states: energy, climate, transportation, infrastructure, and a changing population with special focus on immigration;

Maintain awareness of trends and latest research on national and local programming and implement best practices;

Engage community via digital outreach on social media, community events, and other events convened with civic organizations in order to interact with audiences and groups across the region; and

Evaluate the program quarterly and annually in accordance with the grant reporting guidelines to examine measures of success including diversity, community engagement, content carriage on partner platforms, regional broadcasting to national audiences and partners, web/mobile/radio traffic and the overall effectiveness of the collaborative.

Responsibilities

The Editor has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Provide an expert level of journalist storytelling and work in collaboration within the newsroom and across the New England News Collaborative with regional editors and reporters;

Maintain and update a NENC web page or web links that feature prominently on the Station Partner’s home pages. Tag NENC content and create web tiles will be created for digital correspondence;

Track issues related to NENC themes across all media;

Develop long-term concepts and story ideas including series and specials;

Extend journalism beyond radio and print, incorporating video, photography and data visualization;

Lead meetings, manages workflow, and maintains regular contact with NENC station leadership and national partners;

Work closely with grants and support staff to prepare reports to funder, arrange meetings, and develop sustainability plan;

Innovate in reporting and platform usage;

In collaboration with the Chief Content Officer, manage the NENC budget and communicate plans across CT Public and the NENC; and

Operating with a steely and unshakable sense of journalistic ethics.

Additional duties may, at times, be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Recording and editing audio; producing and mixing content using audio equipment and digital editing software and compiling and editing material necessary for production while ensuring production adheres to format and procedural guidelines

Leading large complex projects, working in a fast-paced environment and handling multiple and changing priorities simultaneously; and

Navigating complex organizations and making the right connections to drive work forward, while anticipating potential shifts in work.

Skill In:

Organizing, leadership, and communication;

Writing, computer literacy, and strong technical skills in digital editing;

Identifying, writing, and producing content for multiple platforms: broadcast, digital and social;

Working in Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, etc.);

Photo, video, and/or digital editing, audio production techniques, workflow management, and a belief in the value of daily news coverage; and

Innovating, generating, and executing creative ideas and visual presentations.

Ability to:

Work​ ​in​ ​fast-paced​ ​environment​ making smart, fast, solid editorial decisions under pressure​ under​ ​strict​ ​deadlines;

Maintain high journalistic standards under deadline pressure, including standards of objectivity, balance and fairness to CT Public and NPR in order to produce regional and national-quality broadcasting;

Work with editors and producers in environments that include remote offices;

Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in diverse situations;

Possess initiative and self-motivation, and work with minimal supervision;

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent; and

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated, and consistent effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, demonstrating at all times respect for the diverse constituencies.

Work Environment

The Executive Editor operates in a professional business office environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex equipment such as complex digital editing software. Travel is required up to 25%.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit (20%), stand (40%), walk (40%) and talk. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required.

Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption, understand, and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, hourly, non-exempt position. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Occasionally, early morning shifts, nights, weekends, and holiday hours might be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communication, or other similar related fields AND a minimum of ten years’ work in a journalism organization, like newspaper or public media OR equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send complete application to: HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement online at ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

Salary

$80,000.00*

*Grant establishes salary

Disclaimer

Connecticut Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. The Company may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. Connecticut Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.