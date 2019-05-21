NEXT Presents The Cities Project: New Life for New England’s Industrial Past

Tuesday, June 18 at 5:30 p.m.

International Festival of Arts & Ideas

New Haven, CT

This event is free and open to the public.

New England is filled with old factory buildings and other remnants of our industrial history. This built environment is one of our distinguishing characteristics, but it also provides challenges as our cities grow and adapt. How do we best reuse spaces that contain cultural importance? How do we balance this adaptive conservation with the need for new civic spaces? Join Connecticut Public Radio’s John Dankosky for a live event featuring NEXT in collaboration with The Cities Project as we travel around our region and learn about how communities are honoring their industrial heritage while looking to the future.

Featuring:

John Dankosky

Executive Editor, New England News Collaborative; Host, NEXT; Host, The Wheelhouse on Connecticut Public Radio

Elihu Rubin

Associate Professor of Urbanism, Yale School of Architecture

Cathy Stanton

Cultural Anthropologist and Public Humanist; Tufts University

Nico Wheadon

Executive Director, NXTHVN; Adjunct Assistant Professor of Art History and Africana Studies, Barnard College; Adjunct Assistant Professor of Professional Practices, Hartford Art School

