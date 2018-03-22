Now Accepting Applications for 2018 Carla Squatrito Scholarship

The Carla Squatrito Scholarship is named in honor of business leader Carla Squatrito of Carla’s Pasta. An immigrant in 1968, and a stellar entrepreneur of today, Carla has built an extraordinary company in Connecticut through hard work, leadership and her entrepreneurial spirit. She and her family are supporters of Connecticut Public and recognize the important place public media has in our world. In honor of her life and accomplishments, the Carla Squatrito Scholarship in the amount of $5,000 will be awarded to a young woman planning on studying business, business administration, culinary arts, entrepreneurship or a related area at a four-year college or university in the Fall of 2018.

ELIGIBILITY and QUALIFICATIONS

To be eligible for the 2018 Carla Squatrito Scholarship, applicants must be:

• A female student currently residing in Connecticut

• Graduating from high school in the Spring of 2018

• With plans to enroll in her first year of an accredited college or university

• Intending to pursue studies in the fields of business, business administration, culinary arts, entrepreneurship or other related areas.

• Able to attend Connecticut Public’s breakfast event, Informed Voices: A Celebration of Women in Media at Aqua Turf Club in Southington on Thursday, May 24, 2018 to be recognized as the 2018 recipient of the Carla Squatrito Scholarship.

PROCEDURE

1. Complete the application found here.

2. Provide an essay (250-500 words). We all have stories to tell. In 500 words or less, describe an experience or accomplishment or share a viewpoint that captures the unique story of you.

3. Provide one Letter of Recommendation from an adult who knows you well (not a parent or relative).

4. Submit to Penny Sigal at psigal@ctpublic.org. Please Include Carla Squatrito Scholarship in subject line. Or, if mailing or dropping off, ensure the application is received at Connecticut Public, 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105 Attention: Penny Sigal, Carla Squatrito Scholarship.

The application deadline is March 30, 2018 at 4 p.m.