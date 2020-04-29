Outreach Specialist (Independent Contractor)

ThinkalongTM is a free, interactive, web-based program that uses an evidence-based educational approach to introduce concepts of journalistic ethics, media literacy, critical thinking and the practice of civil debate to middle school-age youth. Thinkalong TM uses curated media resources from Connecticut Public, NPR, and PBS stations in original lesson modules that engage students in discussions about current events and relevant topics in the news. Originally conceived and developed by Connecticut Public, the Thinkalong.org website has now been sampled by users in all 50 states.

We seek three Outreach Specialists who are well-connected educators familiar with the Connecticut education landscape, formal and informal learning spaces, and digital engagement strategies. Each Outreach Specialist will be responsible for engaging educators in one or more of the following areas: advisory board, training, or digital engagement.

Description and Deliverables:

Position #1: Advisory Boards Outreach Specialist

Plan and support quarterly youth and teacher advisory board meetings (12 total)

Prepare technology and support access for each meeting

Communicate with advisory board members between each meeting

Collect and summarize data from each meeting

Position #2: Training Outreach Specialist

Provide weekly training for educators, parents, and youth in Thinkalong

Offer monthly training and support for up to 4 supplemental digital resources (such as virtual debate tools or content sources)

Prepare technology and support access for each training

Collect and summarize data from each training

Position #3: Digital Engagement Specialist

Engage digital audiences weekly in content about and related to Thinkalong, media literacy, and critical thinking

Implement weekly digital engagement events across various platforms

Collect, summarize, and compare data across events, platforms, and formats

We seek to work with Independent Contractors who demonstrate:

Digital fluency with strong knowledge in digital engagement, facilitation, or organizing Experience with educators across diverse educational settings Strong writing and communications skills, including on virtual platforms Commitment to diversity and inclusiveness, and pro-active encouragement of student voice

Contract and Contract Payment: Contractor will be required to agree to terms as part of an independent contractor agreement. $750 per month from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Contractor is expected to bill monthly for completed work. Each Contractor shall determine the methods and means of completing the deliverables. Payment is NET 30 days.

Interested Contractors: Applications are only accepted through our Applicant Tracking System found at: https://ctpublic.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/1/home?c=ctpublic

Submit your resume A brief description of your experience in outreach and engagement A statement outlining which specialized duties you’re best qualified to perform.

Disclaimer: Contractors are fully and solely responsible for all costs and expenses, including equipment and space with which to accomplish engagement and outreach activities. Contractors warrant their capability, expertise, and means to function as outreach and/or engagement specialists. All deliverables, works of authorship etc., made by Contractors either solely or jointly, belong to Connecticut Public in perpetuity and require no further payment outside the agreed fees. Client may terminate agreement at any time with written notice.