Part-time Digital Ad-Traffic and Content Coordinator

For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high-quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or­ganization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities. Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the part-time position of Digital Ad-Traffic and Content Coordinator. This position will be primarily responsible for serving as the critical digital media publishing function for Connecticut Public Broadcasting.

General Summary

Prospective candidates can expect to help facilitate the scheduling, file management, and publishing of rich media assets created for VOD, live-streaming audio, web, mobile and podcasts, social media platforms, and ad-serving through Double Click for Publishers, and/or related online services. This position will work in the Traffic Department and work closely with the Digital Media team, content creators, Operations, Marketing, and underwriting teams to ensure we are providing excellent service to audiences and sponsors.

Essential Job Functions

The Digital Ad-Traffic and Content Coordinator provides a wide range of services. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Manage the trafficking of sponsor ads to the Double Click for Publishing (DFP) platform, (possibly converting to another ad-serving platform in the future) and provide regular monthly performance reports for sales and other staff;

Manage the upload of audio files to CT Public live streaming and podcasting platforms;

Manage the trafficking of sponsor creative, content and marketing assets to e-newsletters;

Support fundraisers in adding logos and other IDs to digital platforms for sponsor recognition;

Pull metrics data and user insights for key performance indicator (KPI) dashboards; and

Deliver on ad insertion orders to manage delivery, track assets, and ensure timely and accurate billing.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

The part-time Digital Ad-Traffic and Content Coordinator has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Uploads video files to VOD (Video-on-demand) services and websites, entering critical meta data;

Creates, revises, or re-sizes client supplied graphics for ads or logos; and

Edits texts and rich-media content on WordPress websites.

Additional duties may, at times, be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Multi-platform media file formats;

Adobe Creative Suite, especially Photoshop and Adobe Media Encoder;

Basic HTML concepts;

Broadcast or multi-platform operations; and

Modern CMS (Content Management Systems) for websites, especially WordPress.

Skill In:

Double Click for Publishers or similar online ad serving and trafficking services;

Taking initiative and making decisions without daily guidance;

Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, etc.), especially Outlook and Excel; and

Strong interpersonal, written and communication skills to interface with various networks, departments and levels of management.

Ability to:

Edit WordPress websites;

Learn new CMS and platforms quickly;

Multitask in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment;

Prioritize workload and work under time constraints;

Communicate quickly and clearly with personnel both in, and out, of the Company;

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent; and

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision. An understanding of basic HTML concepts is preferred. Technical code writing and scripting skills are not required, but are an advantage.

Work Environment

The part-time Digital Ad-Traffic and Content Coordinator operates in a professional business office environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex digital hardware and/or software.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a part-time, hourly position. Days and hours of work are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree AND/OR equivalent work experience preferred.

Salary Range

$20 per hour

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send complete application to: HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement at: ctpublic.org (select Jobs under the Jobs and Internships tab).

Disclaimer

CT Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. CT Public may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. CT Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

