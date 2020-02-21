Part-Time Producer I (Afternoon News Producer)

Connecticut Public seeks candidates to fill the part-time position of Producer I, also known as the Afternoon News Producer. This position will be primarily responsible for guiding Connecticut Public Radio’s afternoon news experience. We value creativity and unorthodox thinking. Our producer will report directly to the News Director.

Prospective candidates can expect to produce and support the station’s flagship, All Things Considered afternoon broadcast, creating content across our various platforms and helping to set and drive the daily news agenda.

This position will remain open until filled. For more information, or to apply now, please visit: https://ctpublic.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/1/home/requisition/5?c=ctpublic&lang=en-US. Email applications are not accepted. To learn more about CT Public careers, got to: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internship Opportunities tab).