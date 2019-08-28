Part-time Politics Reporter/Producer: Connecticut Public Radio

For more than 55 years Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or­ganization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities.

Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the part-time position of Politics Reporter/Producer. This position will be primarily responsible for serving as the producer for The Wheelhouse, Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly news roundtable. The position will also provide support for political coverage on Connecticut Public Radio. This position reports directly to the Senior Director of Connecticut Public Radio.

General Summary

Prospective candidates can expect to work on the weekly news program The Wheelhouse, bringing together the state’s best political reporters and analysts to dissect the news of the week in Connecticut. Additionally, the candidate will work closely with the News team to coordinate politics coverage, book reporters on talk shows, and pull relevant content for use in newscasts.

Essential Job Functions

The part-time Politics Reporter/Producer provides a wide range of services in collaboration with our News Director and the Senior Director of Radio. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Develop, enhance, and advance specific story ideas and concepts, both with other producers, reporters, and hosts, in daily production segments and long-term planning;

Record and edit audio; produce and mix content using audio equipment and digital editing software and compile and edit material necessary for production;

Ensure production adheres to format and procedural guidelines;

Book and research guests, topics, and ideas; research and write daily scripts and show rundowns for on-air, website, and promotional use;

Assist and coordinate with marketing team around key events designed to promote and outreach programs, with respect to events, guests, etc.;

Produce web content, including daily uploads and updates of web page, photography, and photo editing in collaboration with the Digital Services Bureau;

Provide creative and editorial guidelines to on-air guests in order to enrich quality of programming; and

Provide social media and advertising strategy support using online platforms including Twitter and Facebook; responds to listener requests and correspondence.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

The Politics Reporter/Producer has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Generate ideas and meet with producers, reporters and hosts to develop program segments;

Develop long-term coverage ideas for the show, including series and specials;

Book and research guests, topics and ideas; research and write scripts, promos and show rundowns for on-air, website and promotional use;

Produce web content, including updates of web page, photography and photo editing in collaboration with the Visuals Team and Digital Services Bureau; and

Assist in promotions and outreach including live events.

Additional duties may be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Audio hardware, software, and facilities;

Programmatic needs and audience make-up;

Leading large complex projects, working in a fast-paced environment and handling multiple and changing priorities simultaneously; and

Navigating complex organizations and making the right connections to drive work forward, while anticipating potential shifts in work;

Skill In:

Computer literacy, ability to learn broadcast console and remote recorder operation;

Staying informed on the latest trends in radio, podcasting and audio production;

Writing and strong technical skills in digital editing;

Reading a variety of publications and online news sources; and

Working in Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, etc.)

Ability to:

Write and edit copy to NPR guidelines and uphold high ethical standards for journalism;

Identify, write, and produce content for multiple platforms: broadcast, digital and social;

Meet tight deadlines and perform under pressure of regionally-produced, national-quality broadcasting;

Keep informed of regional, national and world news and cultural events;

Work with editors and producers in team environment that includes several remote offices;

Learn broadcast console and remote recorder operation;

Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in diverse situations;

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent; and

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision and demonstrating at all times respect for diverse constituencies.

Work Environment

The part-time Politics Reporter/Producer operates in a professional office environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex digital and audio hardware and/or software.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a part-time, hourly, non-exempt position working a maximum of 24 hours per week. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday, the hours are negotiable and based on operational and production needs. Occasionally, weekend or after hours work might be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communication, or a closely related field AND three-to-five years of radio production or reporting experience required. Public radio experience and familiarity with politics at the local, state, and national level preferred.

Hourly Rate

$23.40

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send complete application to: HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement at: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

Disclaimer

CT Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. CT Public may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. CT Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprinting screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.