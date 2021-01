On Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Monday, January 18 — tune in to CPTV Spirit beginning at 10 a.m. for a marathon of special programs, including select episodes of Finding Your Roots, the American Experience film Freedom Summer, and more.

Plus, special programs air on CPTV beginning at 9 p.m., including the premiere of American Masters‘ How It Feels to Be Free.

View the full day’s schedule at cptv.org/schedule.