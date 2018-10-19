President and Chief Executive Officer

Connecticut Public is one of the most well respected public media organizations in the country, and fulfills its mission to inform, educate and inspire its audiences through a range of services including:

Connecticut Public Television (CPTV, cptv.org), a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming;

Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR, wnpr.org), an award-winning affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International, and American Public Media;

Connecticut Public Learning (ctlearninglab.org), an educational partnership with Hartford Public Schools and the Journalism and Media Academy Magnet School;

The Veterans Vocational Training Program, providing adult learners with an opportunity to learn skills necessary for the 21st century digital media workplace.

Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Its community-supported, statewide public broadcasting networks are dedicated to serving diverse communities with a mix of educational, news, public affairs, children’s, and entertainment programming and services. Headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut Public serves the entire state of Connecticut, reaching an estimated 550,000 television viewers, and more than 240,000 radio listeners each week.

The organization employs 100 people, and has an annual operating budget of $21 million. The organization’s financial support comes from a variety of sources. Connecticut Public’s over 50,000 members make up an important source of revenue, generating over $6 million annually. Other revenue sources include CPB federal funding, major gifts, corporate and foundation giving, advertising, and other types of production underwriting.

The company is in sound financial health with an endowment approaching $50 million, and very little debt. The organization recently completed a strategic planning process, with a primary goal of accelerating digital transformation.

Position Summary

Connecticut Public is seeking an outstanding leader with strong strategic vision, deep digital acumen, demonstrated creativity and proven operating and people management skills to continue to enhance Connecticut Public’s relevance and impact in a changing media environment. The CEO will have full P&L responsibility, and will oversee all strategic, financial, operating and development activities of the organization. The role represents a unique and critical opportunity to transform a highly respected public media organization across rapidly evolving television, radio and digital platforms.

Key Relationships

Reports to: Board of Trustees Direct Reports: Chief Financial Officer SVP, Branding and Marketing SVP, Development and Strategy SVP, Education VP/Executive Director, TV Programming & Acquisitions VP, Media Innovation Director of Operations Senior Director, Connecticut Public Radio Director of Human Resources Other key relationships: Community Advisory Board and community leaders Partner organizations Funders

Major Responsibilities

Maintain Connecticut Public’s commitment to being a premier public media and educational organization that serves as a trusted broker of information, upholds the highest journalistic standards, and contributes to a more vibrant, democratically engaged region.

Continue to nurture a high-performance culture that builds on Connecticut Public’s tradition of entrepreneurship and partnership in service to the community. The CEO will foster an entrepreneurial environment that promotes strategic thinking, experimentation, calculated risk-taking, accountability and operational excellence.

Provide clear management direction through inspiring leadership. Develop, communicate and execute a clear strategy with key metrics that drive operational improvement, and provide a consistent approach for evaluating and integrating new initiatives, partnerships, technologies and products.

Direct the development and implementation of digital transformation and operational plans that support the annual objectives and long-range strategies of Connecticut Public. Assure the fiscal integrity and health of the organization through commitment to strong and disciplined management, donor cultivation and stewardship, using the most sophisticated tools and planning processes, and best business practices.

Communicate on a regular basis Connecticut Public’s results, challenges and opportunities to key organization “stakeholders,” including regular updates for the Board of Trustees.

Work in a highly collaborative manner with the Board of Trustees, strategically engaging individual members to support Connecticut Public in achieving its short and long-term goals.

Support “best practices” in terms of governance and CEO/Board relations. Communicate openly and transparently, maintaining a strict “no surprises” policy with the Board.

Promote a culture of collaboration, not competition. Continually work to break down silos, and encourage greater levels of communication and teamwork across the organization. Align diverse functional areas in support of Connecticut Public’s overall mission.

Build a supportive organizational culture that values diversity, transparency and accountability, and supports people in doing their best work.

Recruit, develop, and retain top caliber team members, and continually reassess organizational structure and needs as Connecticut Public and the competitive environment evolve. Attract the best people from both inside and outside of public media, with a commitment to new technologies and innovation on many platforms.

Develop and maintain partnerships with PBS, NPR, CPB and other key players in the public media “ecosystem” through effective communication and collaboration; the sharing of best practices; and meaningful strategic endeavors.

Serve as the senior spokesperson for and “public face” of Connecticut Public, actively and forcefully communicating a clear vision for Connecticut Public and public media to all of the organization’s various constituents, including but not limited to staff, Board of Trustees, funders, partners, community leaders, and listeners and users, enhancing Connecticut Public’s credibility, stature and importance as a trusted and respected public service organization.

Continue to build the Connecticut Public brand. Sharpen brand positioning and drive greater impact through communications and marketing strategies across all platforms.

With content leaders, continually assess and improve content and programming to better meet the needs of the community and more diverse audiences. Maintain highest journalistic standards.

Focus on driving broader and deeper audience engagement in the region, especially with respect to diverse and under-served communities. In a competitive and fragmented media environment, Connecticut Public’s next CEO must enhance the organization’s value by producing and distributing high quality content and engaging the next generation of users— with a focus on building a larger, more engaged and more diverse listener and user base across all platforms.

Thoughtfully steward Connecticut Public’s reputation and continue to build its brand and presence across the state through effective and strategic communication, active engagement with Connecticut Public’s stakeholders, conscious outreach beyond core constituents and a diplomatic spirit to all external communications.

CANDIDATE SPECIFICATION

Ideal Experience

Demonstrated affinity to the Connecticut Public mission as a direct result of being an engaged public media user, and ideally having professional experience leading a media organization.

Track record as an effective leader, ideally gained in a media environment. The finalist will have a reputation built from substance, experience, integrity and character sufficient to quickly earn the trust of internal and external constituents.

General management skills including strategic planning, resource development, budget management and P&L operating experience to continue to run this non-profit enterprise like a business.

Track record of building and managing high performing and collaborative teams, and demonstrated skill in leveraging the organization structure and team member capabilities to maximum advantage.

Digital media fluency. Ideally, demonstrated strategic skills and familiarity with the rapidly changing media landscape; experience leveraging new technologies and media platforms to drive transformation and engage with and build audiences.

Passionate, energetic, and inspiring approach and demeanor. The CEO will have successfully operated in an environment that requires exceptional communication skills, both listening and speaking, to a diverse range of constituents.

Critical Competencies for Success

Visionary and Digitally-Savvy Leader: In an increasingly complex, dynamic, and fluid media environment, amidst rapid changes in both technology and consumer usage patterns, the ideal candidate will have demonstrated an understanding of the way media can build perceived value through relevant service. The CEO will have displayed the ability to move quickly to identify, cost effectively test, and launch services to build audience and engagement across all media platforms. He or she will monitor opportunities and challenges for the organization, and bring strategic insight, creativity, and sound judgment to this key leadership responsibility.

Outstanding Organizational Leader: With an outstanding leadership track record, excellent interpersonal communication skills, and strong executive presence, the ideal candidate will have operated successfully on an executive team within a dynamic, high performing organization. The finalist candidate will have demonstrated an ability to motivate and inspire others, work collaboratively with others, and be a passionate “champion” for Connecticut Public’s mission, both internally and externally. This individual will create a collegial team atmosphere by successfully working through all parts of the organization; skillfully selecting, training, delegating and motivating subordinates, and encouraging people to work together enthusiastically and cooperatively to produce outstanding results. With strong financial acumen, he or she will have displayed an understanding of how to effectively allocate resources to achieve maximum organizational effectiveness.

Sophisticated Communicator and Collaborator: The next CEO of Connecticut Public will have demonstrated skill in clearly communicating Connecticut Public’s essential role as a public media institution to diverse constituent groups. He or she will have displayed an ability to present powerful and persuasive arguments to generate support, from an audience, community and financial perspective, for Connecticut Public. Connecticut Public’s next CEO will ideally have experience working collaboratively with other business, non-profit and/or public officials to forge meaningful partnerships. The next CEO will generate confidence and credibility through his/her ability to command a room and set the appropriate tone no matter the setting or circumstance.

Connecticut Public is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and actively seeks diversity of its work force.

TO APPLY:

A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send complete application to: HumanResources@ctpublic.org.