As President Biden approaches his 100th day in office, he plans to address a Joint Session of Congress. PBS NewsHour will provide live coverage.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 9 p.m.

WHERE: Airing on CPTV and streaming here

This coverage will include the president’s speech, the Republican response, and analysis from the PBS NewsHour team.

In addition, NPR’s coverage of the address will air on Connecticut Public Radio.