President’s Message: December 2018

As we turn the page from 2018 to a new year, Connecticut Public, home to Connecticut Public Television and Connecticut Public Radio, is looking back at some of the most meaningful projects accomplished this past year.

In 2018, Connecticut Public Television’s original programs focused on local connections to national issues. We brought you Power Over Parkinson’s, featuring determined patients and the doctors using exercise research to improve their symptoms and quality of life. A year after the devastating storm made landfall, we premiered The Island Next Door: Puerto Rico and Connecticut After Hurricane Maria. It showed a personal view of the storm’s impact on Puerto Ricans with strong ties to people in Connecticut.

This year Connecticut Public Radio launched Extra Credit in collaboration with The Connecticut Mirror. This project’s conversations about civics and state government are made possible with funding by the Robert & Margaret Patricelli Foundation. Most recently, we covered the mid-term elections, hosted gubernatorial debates, interviewed candidates on-air, and reported on issues concerning Connecticut voters. We also joined the ground-breaking national reporting collaborative “Guns & America,” so listen for stories of the role of guns in American life.

In 2018 we also launched Making the Future in partnership with the Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA) and other manufacturing organizations. Now video shorts on our television and online platforms are bringing the stories of Connecticut’s young manufacturing talent to life.

We hope you are enjoying offerings like these, none of which would be possible without you, our members. Thank you for your support, and have a happy holiday season!