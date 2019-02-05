President’s Message: February 2019

At Connecticut Public, home to Connecticut Public Television and Connecticut Public Radio, we are grateful for the support we receive, making it possible for us to provide the news and entertainment you’ve come to depend on.

Another generous advocate for public media? Fred Rogers, beloved star of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. On May 1, 1969, Rogers testified in front of the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Communication and defended public television from budget cuts. He explained how Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was meant to help children learn to deal with their problems in a healthy manner and instill in them a sense of confidence. As a result of Rogers’ testimony, congressional appropriation for PBS funding increased from $9 million to $22 million.

Although Fred Rogers died in 2003, this precedent lives on as public media organizations continue to provide trustworthy and educational children’s programming. Connecticut Public Television, for instance, airs 11 ½ hours of high-quality programming for kids every Monday-Friday. Viewers can also access cptv.org/pbs-kids for around-the-clock live streaming of TV and interactive games on their digital devices.

Want to learn more about everyone’s favorite cardigan-wearing neighbor? Turn to our feature story for a preview of Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, the critically-acclaimed 2018 documentary about Fred Rogers and his impact on the world, airing Saturday, February 9 at 8 p.m. on CPTV.

We thank Fred Rogers for being a stalwart supporter of public media. We also extend our gratitude to you, our members. As always, thank you for making it all possible.