President’s Message: January 2019

Connecticut Public, home to Connecticut Public Television and Connecticut Public Radio, is committed to connecting our audience to the world around them. We are excited to share a few of the ways we are doing this in January.

Beginning Tuesday, January 8 at 8 p.m. on CPTV, the acclaimed series Finding Your Roots returns for a fifth season. Join host Henry Louis Gates Jr. as he guides popular figures through their own family trees, exploring mysteries, surprises, and exciting revelations. The roots of these guests connect them across the globe, and their family trees are filled with compelling characters who accomplished remarkable things, laying the groundwork for their successful descendants.

We are also celebrating the family histories of our own neighbors right here in Connecticut. Tune in Tuesdays beginning January 8 for Home Movies: American Journeys, a collection of short films highlighting unique personal stories of families across our state and their international origins. We also invite you to submit your own stories showcasing the distinct path your family took to get here. Visit cptv.org/homemovies to find out how.

On our brand-new television channel Create, tune in for special marathons showcasing exotic places from around the world. On January 19 and 20, enjoy a special block of programming featuring travel experts Joseph Rosendo and Rick Steves. Find your Create station at cptv.org/create.

From exploring family roots to visiting far-off locations, none of this globe-trotting would be possible without you, our members. We thank you, as always, for your support.