Producer I / Where We Live

Join the team that produces one of CT Public’s flagship shows, Where We Live. This weekday, morning talk show/podcast is well-loved by listeners because we focus on Connecticut: its people, its unique history, its beauty, and its challenges. We start local but we also take time to examine domestic and international issues and consider how they impact us here at home. Come join our team!

Where We Live engages listeners every day by provoking conversations that go beyond news headlines. We don’t want to interview just policymakers, we want to talk with diverse people from all over our state. Our team works closely with each other to prioritize producing high-quality shows.

A journalism background is preferred and knowledge of Connecticut is ideal. The new producer will work with the WWL team and collaborate with newsroom staff, especially during breaking news events and election coverage. They will also work with the Social Media Editor and Senior Producer to create digital and social media content in support of our award-winning program.