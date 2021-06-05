Producer III / The Colin McEnroe Show

Applications are only accepted through our Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Click to apply: Producer III

Do you possess a restless (or relentless) curiosity? Are you open to unconventional approaches? Are you aware that Colin is allergic to penicillin? If you’re an experienced producer with professional radio production experience, come join the team as our Senior Producer (Producer III) on one of Connecticut Public’s flagship daily shows, the Colin McEnroe Show.

Here’s how one of the listeners describes the program: “While the topics are unpredictable from one day to the next (previous show topics include whistling, placebos, politics, the nature of divinity, Barbra Streisand, bedbugs, human hydration, dinosaurs, unreliable narrators, ugliness, and raccoons), what is always assured is that a thoughtful, smart, and interesting exploration and conversation with amazing guests will take place about something.” In 2016, This American Life founder Ira Glass singled out McEnroe’s show as a rare example of innovation in public radio in a speech at the Public Radio Program Directors conference.