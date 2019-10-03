For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high-quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or­ganization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities. Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the position of Production Manager. This position reports directly to Visuals Director.

General Summary

The Production Manager candidate will coordinate all aspects of production, from initial planning, crew scheduling, budgeting, through filming and/or recording, and on to final delivery. The manager can expect to work behind-the-scenes with production staff and will schedule and coordinate all members of a TV show, live event, or film who are not the creative principals of a production. The intent is to streamline and improve the production pipeline from pre-production to delivery. This is a supervisory position where the manager can expect to supervise and manage production technicians.

Essential Job Functions

Our Production Manger provides a wide range of services in collaboration with the Content Department. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Serve as interface with cross-department content teams, external colleagues, and third party production companies to assess the project scope, plan and organize the project (to include scheduling), and allocate human and financial resources;

Handle every aspect of production from development process through to the post-production delivery and/or release;

Facilitate communication/liaise between internal teams (production and content) and external or freelance vendors to manage communications and ensure optimal production processes and workflows;

Manage calendars, call schedules, paperwork, and other creative assets;

Schedule production of field and studio work, including post-production, staff, freelance crews and edit suites;

Coordinate equipment, van and studio usage as well as rental needs;

Provide in-studio assistance for events and screenings;

Screen all “in-process” projects for quality control;

Act as primary contact with independent producers working on current projects; and

Ensure production adheres to format and procedural guidelines.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

A Production Manager has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Adhere to the guidelines of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Assist with general requests and communication to ensure programs are following Company guidelines and procedures;

Coordinating Producer for The Kate;

Coordinate music licensing agreements;

Serve as the point person for tracking assigned show materials (decks, outlines, scripts and sizzles);

Assist with budgets for all prospective projects/shows;

Manage tape stock and equipment purchases;

Coordinate production meetings, update and maintain show status and staff assignments in database and department files;

Manage graphics for live shows;

Oversee closed captioning process;

Strategize on events, awards, marketing and outreach to promote projects upon release;

Assist in planning/forecasting Digital Animation needs and schedules;

Giving constructive notes on pitches, sizzles, cuts, etc; and

Assists in promotions and outreach including live events.

Additional duties may be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Production and post production process, and able to make editorial suggestions that improve quality of programming;

Audio hardware, software, and facilities;

Leading large complex projects, working in a fast-paced environment and handling multiple and changing priorities simultaneously; and

Navigating complex organizations and making the right connections to drive work forward, while anticipating potential shifts in work;

Microsoft Office applications, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Microsoft Project, Smartsheets and Outlook. Experience with FinalCut Pro or other editing software and Photoshop, a plus.

Skill In:

The production and post-production process with the ability to make editorial suggestions that improve programming quality;

Writing and strong technical skills in digital editing;

Attentional-to-detail, scheduling, and strong organizational skills.

Ability to:

Identify, write, and produce content for multiple platforms: broadcast, digital and social;

Meet tight deadlines and perform under pressure of regionally-produced, national-quality broadcasting;

Work with editors and producers in team environment that includes several remote offices;

Learn broadcast console and remote recorder operation;

Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in diverse situations;

Creative, unflappable under pressure, and has a “whatever it takes” attitude.

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent; and

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision and demonstrating at all times respect for diverse constituencies.

Work Environment

The Production Manager operates on-and-off site or in-office. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers. Off-site travel is required up to 50%.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, hourly position. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Early morning, nights, weekends, and holiday hours might be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Film, Television Production, Media, or Visual Arts AND/OR five (5) or more years of television production experience.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send completed application package to HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement online at: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

Disclaimer

Connecticut Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. The Company may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. Connecticut Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.