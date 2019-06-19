Profile: Carlos Mejia

The self-proclaimed “comic book nerd” on growing up in Brooklyn, what he loves about Connecticut, and the best piece of advice he’s been given.

Digital Producer Carlos Mejia conjures digital magic to extend what you hear on Connecticut Public Radio to wnpr.org and beyond. Working with our local talk shows, Carlos produces high-quality web stories, original videos, and photography. Outside of work, you’ll find him doing two of his favorite things: spending time with his wife and two daughters or standing first in line for the latest Marvel movie.

Tell us a little about your background – where you grew up, went to school, etc.

My parents immigrated from Central America and the Caribbean to New York in the 70s. I’m the youngest of three, and we were raised in Greenpoint, Brooklyn long before it was a hip and booming neighborhood. It was cheap, friendly, and safe compared to most other parts of NYC, but it was still tough in its own right.

How did you get your start in journalism?

Growing up, I was obsessed with magazines – from sports mags to pop culture like Entertainment Weekly. I always wanted to work in print so I studied media and journalism at Hunter College in New York City and after I graduated, I took every internship I could find. From there, I moved up and on as an editor and writer for WWE, Fatherly, ESPN, Men’s Journal, and more.

What do you love most about Connecticut?

I hate to admit this as a native New Yorker, but Connecticut is so much less stressful compared to the five boroughs. It’s quieter, roomier, and more easy going, and that goes a long way for me. Plus, Connecticut has some really incredible pizza.

When friends and family visit you, what is your “can’t miss” recommendation for Connecticut?

In the summer, it’s mostly spending time under the sun at Hammonasset Beach, Lake Compounce, or on a hike. In the winter, I tend to take friends to breweries since Connecticut has a great wealth of craft beers.

Any non-public media guilty pleasures you can share?

I’m a huge comic book nerd and pop culture fan. I guess I can blame it on my early magazine reading days. But I live and breathe Marvel, DC, Doctor Who, and most guilty of all, I’m a sucker for action movies.

Why is local journalism so important right now?

The news world moves so fast on the biggest stories, and it’s really up to media companies like us to shine a light on smaller, but yet still important issues that impact people locally. The country’s biggest news outlets are not here covering these stories, but we are, and our reach and everyone’s voice are both more important now than ever before.

What is the best piece of advice you ever received?

I spent years living as a writer, and one day an editor told me to write what I would want to read. It reshaped how I created content and made me rethink of crafting content from what I expected the reader wanted, to creating content that I would want to consume.

Carlos’ stories, videos, and photography can be found on the Connecticut Public Radio website at wnpr.org.