Looking for part-time, collaborative work in support of Connecticut Public’s award-winning radio programs? We’re looking for a part-time producer who can support production for our new weekly program Disrupted – Every week, the program explores how we move through disruptions including the global pandemic, police violence, and racial inequities to something that’s stronger, more inclusive, and more effective.

The producer would also be familiar with our flagship daily shows and/or new weekly programs (Where We Live, Colin McEnroe Show, Audacious, and Seasoned.) This would include producing, writing, and editing mostly for our pre-taped show, Disrupted, but potentially for live shows, when needed.

Find your purpose in being part of a mission-driven public media organization that strives to be the essential source for truth and ideas and seeks to connect the citizens of Connecticut to their state and communities. The ideal candidate is a team player who is willing to pitch in and help whenever needed on a small team with a lot of energy, creative, enthusiasm, ambition, and responsibility. The part-time producer can expect to remain remote during COVID; however, when the Company deems it safe and healthy to do so, this position is expected to work on-site.

Applications are only accepted through our Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Click to apply: Radio Producer