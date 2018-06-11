Job Title: Senior Art Director/Graphic Designer

Reports To: Senior Vice President, Branding and Marketing

Job Summary:

As the Senior Art Director/Graphic Designer, you will play a key role in stewarding and evolving the Connecticut Public brand(s), and creating marketing campaigns for TV, radio, print and digital programs as well as events and educational initiatives. In this multi-disciplinary design role, you will work across a variety of media, from print and digital to video and illustration. The ideal candidate will be highly creative, have outstanding brand management, design and project management skills, and have experience in a multi-media environment. Your work must attract, inform and inspire a broad range of audiences, strengthening our master brand while marketing and promoting our portfolio of programs and experiences. You will be a dedicated team player who works with a talented group in a fast-paced environment, under the direction of the Senior Vice President Branding and Marketing.

Required Skills:

The ideal candidate will be a leader and a steward of the brand, evolving the Connecticut Public brand strategically and consistently to grow awareness, trust and support from members, donors, sponsors, and the community. They will have a demonstrable history of:

Excellent brand management and design implementation skills.

Being a great communicator with outstanding concept development and visual storytelling abilities.

Proven ability to manage a brand with multiple products/sub brands.

High level of creativity, and able to produce outstanding designs across multiple platforms (print, digital, video) that achieve results and support the Connecticut Public brand(s).

Competence in multi-tasking with well-honed project and time management skills.

Dedicated team player and problem solver with a love of fresh ideas and, importantly, a “can do” attitude.

Consistently demonstrates grace under pressure.

Ability to effectively and efficiently oversee and direct freelance talent for desired results.

Qualifications:

Minimum 7-10 years of art direction/design experience.

Strong knowledge of current design trends.

Impressive portfolio demonstrating exceptional print and digital design (video design experience is a bonus).

Strong knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and MS Office Suite.

Keen understanding of UX/UI design principles, with CSS/HTML knowledge a plus.

Demonstrated experience in data visualization and infographic design.

Strong project management skills and deadline orientation.

Ability to think strategically and be collaborative.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment in a self-directed manner.

BA/BS in Graphic Design/Graphic Arts required.

To Apply:

Send cover letter, resume, a link to your portfolio or three examples of your best recent work to: Human Resources, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut 06105 or email to humanresources@ctpublic.org. No phone calls, please.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

About Connecticut Public:

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR), as well as Connecticut Public Learning. Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million citizens each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Connecticut Public is also home to Connecticut Public Learning, which offers direct service education to teens, adults and veterans in digital media, and provides educational programming on television, radio and online and in the classroom. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with an $19 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations, and corporate sponsors.

