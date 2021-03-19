Applications are only accepted through our Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Click to apply online: Senior Director / Growth Strategy

The Senior Director, Growth Strategy is strategically and operationally responsible for all fundraising and digital giving programs. This position directs a progressive and sustainable program of support for Connecticut Public through a variety of giving opportunities with specific emphasis on digital fundraising, and the cultivation, solicitation, retention, and stewardship of givers at, or below, a focused dollar threshold. The role will identify and act upon new fundraising trends, best practices, and employ creative methods to increase revenue.

Serving in a leadership role, the Senior Director will work collaboratively across the organization to establish comprehensive giving strategies to drive support through an omnichannel platforms approach. This position plays a key role in transitioning toward a data-informed, digital fundraising organization, while sustaining traditional fundraising activities.

The Senior Director will partner with our Director / Pledge and Special Programs, Marketing, Institutional Advancement, Digital Services Bureau (DSB) and Content teams to create, build, and sustain an omnichannel fundraising effort and aggressively drive conversion of audiences to members and sustainers, as well as retaining existing members and inspiring movement to higher giving levels. If this work lands within your wheelhouse, come explore a job possibility with Connecticut Public!