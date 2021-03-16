Connecticut Public

Media for the curious.

Senior Operations Manager

Applications are only accepted through our Applicant Tracking System (ATS).  Click to apply online: Senior Operations Manager

Connecticut Public has an immediate opening for a curious, passionate, and strategic Senior Operations Manager with a keen interest in designing and integrating new technologies into existing systems.  We’re looking for someone with a creative mindset who can provide oversight to support multiplatform content creation, but work collaboratively with the VP / Operations and Business Development to direct and coordinate station operations and manage the television, radio, digital, and hub location technical facilitates.  If this work lands within your wheelhouse, come explore a job possibility with Connecticut Public!

