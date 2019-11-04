Producer III (Senior Producer for Where We Live)

For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high-quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or­ganization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities. Currently, Connecticut Public seeks candidates to fill the position of Senior Producer for Where We LIve. This position is a direct report to the Senior Director/ Storytelling and Radio Programming.

General Summary

Join the team that produces one of CT Public’s flagship shows, Where We Live. This weekday, morning talk show/podcast is well loved by listeners because we focus on Connecticut: its people, its unique history, its beauty, and its challenges. We start local but we also take time to examine domestic and international issues and consider how they impact us here at home. Where We Live engages listeners every day by provoking conversations that go beyond news headlines. We don’t want to interview just policymakers, we want to talk with diverse people from all over our state. The Senior Producer (Producer III) will work on a team that prioritizes producing high-quality shows. The Senior Producer will be creative and open to stepping outside of the studio to connect with the community in new ways including live events and in-the-field interviews. The Senior Producer will collaborate with newsroom staff especially during breaking news events and election coverage. This person will follow journalistic ethics and understand the mission of CT Public. The Senior Producer will book and interview guests, research topics, and create digital and social media content in support of our award-winning program.

Essential Job Functions

Our Senior Producer is the critical link to collaborating with newsroom staff and coordinating with the Executive Producer and Host of Where We Live to ensure content aligns with the award-winning program. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Works to develop and execute long-term coverage ideas for the show, including series and specials.

Pitches show ideas, books and researches guests, topics, and ideas; researches and writes daily scripts and show rundowns for on-air, website and promotional use.

Records, produces, edits, and mixes content using audio equipment and digital editing software ensuring production adheres to format and procedural guidelines.

Directs, leads, and supervises all aspects of a production from initial concept development to completion.

Manages technical aspects such as equipment selection and special effects of live/recorded media productions.

Takes direction from Host/EP on the day to day activities around production of Where We Live;

Direct pre-and post-production including, but not limited to, interviewing, script editing, final editing, and social media elements.

Develops, enhances, and advances specific story ideas and concepts with producers and the host, in daily production segments and long-term planning.

Consults with senior department leadership to understand audience research, audience objectives, and overall production strategy.

Influences media planning and delivery decisions based on insight into business priorities.

Produces web content, including daily uploads and updates of web page, photography and photo editing.

Provides creative and editorial guidelines to on-air guests in order to enrich quality of programming.

Presents social media and advertising strategy support using online platforms including Twitter and Facebook.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

Our Senior Producer has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Generates ideas and meets with other producers and host to develop program segments.

Manages calendar for show, plan reruns and holiday specials.

Serves in a talent/host capacity on an as needed basis.

Assists and coordinates with Marketing Department around key events designed to promote program(s)

Ensures all Company brand guidelines are followed.

Supports and assists in fundraising, pledge, promotion, and outreach, including live events.

Oversees and trains production interns and acts as lead trainer and mentor for junior/entry-level producer(s).

Responds to listener requests and correspondence.

Additional duties may be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Audio hardware, software, and facilities;

Programmatic needs and audience make-up;

Journalistic ethics and standards;

Leading large complex projects, working in a fast-paced environment and handling multiple and changing priorities simultaneously; and

Navigating complex organizations and making the right connections to drive work forward, while anticipating potential shifts in work;

Skill In:

Computer literacy, ability to learn broadcast console and remote recorder operation;

Staying informed on the latest trends in radio, podcasting and audio production;

Writing and strong technical skills in digital editing;

Reading a variety of publications and online news sources; and

Working in Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, etc.)

Ability to:

Write and edit copy to NPR guidelines and uphold high ethical standards for journalism;

Identify, write, and produce content for multiple platforms: broadcast, digital and social;

Meet tight deadlines and perform under pressure of regionally-produced, national-quality broadcasting;

Keep informed of regional, national and world news and cultural events;

Work with editors and producers in team environment that includes several remote offices;

Learn broadcast console and remote recorder operation;

Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in diverse situations;

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent; and

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision and demonstrating at all times respect for diverse constituencies.

Work Environment

Job functions are typically performed under conditions such as those found in general office or administrative work. This position is not substantially exposed to adverse environmental conditions. Travel is required up to 25%.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit (20%), stand (20%), walk (20%) and talk (100%). It is essential to be able to remain in a radio booth for prolonged periods and perform complex technological tasks with highly evolved computer equipment. Must have close visual acuity to perform an activity, such as analyzing and editing sound, data and figures, transcribing, viewing a computer terminal, or extensive reading. The typical physical requirements are: light work—exerting up to 25lbs of force occasionally and/or up to 10lbs of force frequently and may include climbing, pushing, standing, hearing, walking, reaching, grasping, kneeling, stooping, and repetitive motion.

Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption, understand, and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, salary, non-exempt position. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Early morning, nights, weekends, and holiday hours might be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, or relatable field, AND a minimum of six (6) or more years of radio production or reporting experience with public radio experience preferred OR an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send completed application package to HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement online at: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

Disclaimer

Connecticut Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. The Company may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. Connecticut Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.