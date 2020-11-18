Disrupted »
Disrupted
On Connecticut Public Radio
& Live Streaming at WNPR.org
Wednesdays
2:00 pm
Rebroadcast
Sundays 2:00 pm
Most of us entered 2020 assuming that the Census, an impeachment trial, and the Presidential election would be the key defining political moments of the year. That all changed in the early spring as a global pandemic upended our lives, and uprisings over police violence and racial inequity captured the public square. These events exposed and deepened longstanding tensions and division in the United States. Join Khalilah Brown-Dean for Disrupted, a new weekly show on Connecticut Public Radio. Every week, we’ll explore how we move through these disruptions to something that’s stronger, more inclusive, and more effective.
Recent Episodes
The Unstoppable Political Power of Black Women
This hour, we hear how one organization is working to elect Black women. We also hear election reactions from a Connecticut family.
Remembering CT’s 29th Black Infantry; Supporting Vets During A Pandemic
This week, we hear about a Civil War regiment, Vietnam veteran, and learn about struggles veterans are facing during the pandemic.
Women, Art and Social Change
In this moment of social change and upheaval, how is the art world responding? This hour we hear from women leading the conversation.
2020 Is A ‘Mental Health Tsunami’
This hour, we hear how stressors from a global pandemic, systemic racism, and an election have caused a ‘mental health tsunami’.
The Legacy of Elijah Cummings; Paul Butler on Policing Black Men
This week on Disrupted, we hear about a congressman’s memoir and legacy. Paul Butler reflects on his experience as a federal prosecutor.
Policing in 2020: What It Means To Be Black In Blue
In this episode, we are joined by a panel of former and current officers, all of whom represent a perspective that often gets overlooked.
Creating An America As A “Better Steward Of Its Ideal”
It’s been exactly two weeks since Kentucky’s Attorney General announced no charges would be filed against officers for the death of Breonna Taylor. This hour, we hear from two authors about why the system isn’t working.