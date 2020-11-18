Most of us entered 2020 assuming that the Census, an impeachment trial, and the Presidential election would be the key defining political moments of the year. That all changed in the early spring as a global pandemic upended our lives, and uprisings over police violence and racial inequity captured the public square. These events exposed and deepened longstanding tensions and division in the United States. Join Khalilah Brown-Dean for Disrupted, a new weekly show on Connecticut Public Radio. Every week, we’ll explore how we move through these disruptions to something that’s stronger, more inclusive, and more effective.