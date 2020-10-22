Where ART Thou? »
Where ART Thou?
On CPTV
& Live Streaming at CTPublic.org
Sundays
at 7:30 pm
Rebroadcasts
Mondays at 11:30 pm
Take a front-row seat to artistic expression with your host Ray Hardman as he tours the state’s artists, cultural groups and arts-related businesses throughout Connecticut. Each episode will profile two artists -- anyone from a sculptor at work in their studio to a group of singers bringing colonial tunes to life. Go explore with Ray as he introduces you to the artists’ history, influences and motivations that lead them to create.
Where ART Thou? Meets Artists in Southern Fairfield County
On the final episode of the season, Ray is off to Southern Fairfield County, where he meets artists Afsaneh Djabbari-Aslani and Jahmane. Plus, he visits Beechwood Arts and Innovation.
Where ART Thou? Heads to the Eastern Shoreline
This week on Where ART Thou?, Ray travels to the shoreline of Eastern Connecticut! Join us as we talk with singer Kolton Harris; visit the funky music store Tumbleweeds in Niantic; and check in with Native American artist Annawon Weeden.
Where ART Thou? Takes On Greater New Haven
Ray heads to the Elm City! He spends time with street artist Isaac Canady, and learns how the Bradley Street Bike Co-op is getting the community back on their bikes. Plus, artist and activist Salwa Abdussabur tells us about the power of poetry and spoken word.
Visit Connecticut’s Capital with Where ART Thou?
Ray meets inspiring people in Connecticut’s capital city, including artist Anne Cubberly, jazz pianist Damian Curtis, and Capital Ice Cream owner Chantell Boissiere Kelly.
Where ART Thou? Takes a Trip to the Litchfield Hills
In the hills of Connecticut’s northwest corner, Ray meets artist and musician Jasmine Bailey, Bantam Tileworks co-owners Darin Ronning and Travis Messinger, and choreographer, author, movement educator, and therapist for humans and horses Paula Josa-Jones.
Where ART Thou? Visits World-Class Creators in Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT is home to an eclectic mix of artists and performers. Ray visits weaver Ruben Marroquin, body painter and fine artist Alicia Cobb, and Grammy Award-winning record producer Peter Katis.
Funding provided by the Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.
Additional support by UConn Health and Companions and Homemakers.