Live »

Where ART Thou?

Where ART Thou? »

Where ART Thou?

CP-Where-Art-Thou-3000x3000
CP-Where-Art-Thou-YTTV-3840x2160_B
Where Art Thou? Episode 6
Where Art Thou? Episode 6
WAT ep 6_Beechwood Arts and Innovation
WAT ep 6_Afsaneh
WAT ep 6_Afsaneh's art

On CPTV
& Live Streaming at CTPublic.org

Sundays
at 7:30 pm

Rebroadcasts
Mondays at 11:30 pm

About
Where ART Thou?

Take a front-row seat to artistic expression with your host Ray Hardman as he tours the state’s artists, cultural groups and arts-related businesses throughout Connecticut. Each episode will profile two artists -- anyone from a sculptor at work in their studio to a group of singers bringing colonial tunes to life. Go explore with Ray as he introduces you to the artists’ history, influences and motivations that lead them to create.

Recent Episodes

October 25, 2020

Where ART Thou? Meets Artists in Southern Fairfield County

On the final episode of the season, Ray is off to Southern Fairfield County, where he meets artists Afsaneh Djabbari-Aslani and Jahmane. Plus, he visits Beechwood Arts and Innovation.

More »
October 18, 2020

Where ART Thou? Heads to the Eastern Shoreline

This week on Where ART Thou?, Ray travels to the shoreline of Eastern Connecticut! Join us as we talk with singer Kolton Harris; visit the funky music store Tumbleweeds in Niantic; and check in with Native American artist Annawon Weeden.

More »
October 11, 2020

Where ART Thou? Takes On Greater New Haven

Ray heads to the Elm City! He spends time with street artist Isaac Canady, and learns how the Bradley Street Bike Co-op is getting the community back on their bikes. Plus, artist and activist Salwa Abdussabur tells us about the power of poetry and spoken word.

More »
October 4, 2020

Visit Connecticut’s Capital with Where ART Thou?

Ray meets inspiring people in Connecticut’s capital city, including artist Anne Cubberly, jazz pianist Damian Curtis, and Capital Ice Cream owner Chantell Boissiere Kelly.

More »
September 27, 2020

Where ART Thou? Takes a Trip to the Litchfield Hills

In the hills of Connecticut’s northwest corner, Ray meets artist and musician Jasmine Bailey, Bantam Tileworks co-owners Darin Ronning and Travis Messinger, and choreographer, author, movement educator, and therapist for humans and horses Paula Josa-Jones.

More »
September 20, 2020

Where ART Thou? Visits World-Class Creators in Bridgeport

Bridgeport, CT is home to an eclectic mix of artists and performers. Ray visits weaver Ruben Marroquin, body painter and fine artist Alicia Cobb, and Grammy Award-winning record producer Peter Katis.

More »

Follow Us

Funding provided by the Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

Garmany Fund transparent logo

Additional support by UConn Health and Companions and Homemakers.

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

© 2020 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH, WEDN, WEDW, WEDY,
WNPRWPKTWEDW-FM, WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact Annual EEO Reports

 

 