Social Media Editor I (News)

Applications are only accepted through our Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Click to apply online: Social Media Editor

Welcome to your next role! Connecticut Public seeks a Social Media Editor (News) whose passion for Journalism and storytelling shines through in their work in social media. This position works hand-in-hand with our journalists and news content creators in our 44+ Content team including News, Features, Talk Shows, Entertainment, Documentaries and Investigations.

Our successful candidate will leverage social media to extend our coverage, seek and meet new audiences, and tell unique and digital first stories.

This editor will have a love for public media and experience in visual and digital storytelling and social media strategy and tactic and coordinate with the digital service bureau on the strategy, execution, focusing on growth and engagement.