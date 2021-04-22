Learning Snacks – Take Your Child to Work-From-Home Day

The fourth Thursday in April is normally reserved for “Take Your Child to Work Day,” but for many people, that has happened every day since lockdown started last year. As an homage, we bring you career exploration resources for kids little to big!

LITTLE:

Explore the world of work with the A-Z Career Lab series.

MIDDLE:

Somebody makes all your stuff – some of it comes from right here in CT! Cheyenne talks about the path to a manufacturing career.

BIGGER:

Microbiology is an important field for renewable energy, and if you’re curious and perseverant, it might be the right field for you!

THINKALONG:

Something to consider: Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, can bring up some big questions like “What can I do to protect the environment?” Some folks might reduce consumption by refilling containers or making their own, and others might choose to live a vegan lifestyle by eschewing animal products in their food and accessories. While a plant-based lifestyle is definitely good for the planet, does that mean it’s good for humans? Should everyone eat a plant-based diet?