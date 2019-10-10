Technical Board Operator (Part-Time)

For more than 55 years Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or­ganization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities.

Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the part-time position of Technical Board Operator. This position is responsible for providing technical support for our Radio Original daily and weekly shows, including live and pre-taped shows and interviews. The Technical Board Operator will support the daily talk shows by acting as board operator and technical director. This position reports to the Senior Director/Storytelling and Radio Programming.

General Summary

Prospective candidates will be responsible for providing technical support to program hosts and production teams during CT Public’s flagship shows: Where We Live, The Wheelhouse, and The Colin McEnroe Show, ensuring that audio meets CT Public standards and deadlines. The Board Operator also supports with onsite recordings and broadcasts, feature mixing, sound design, and training.

Essential Job Functions

The part-time Board Operator provides a wide range of services. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Support daily and weekly show programming through board operations during live and pre-taped radio shows or interviews;

Assist with the setup and operation of live video streaming equipment, operating video equipment as needed;

Retrieve and edit content during live and taped shows for distribution on video, audio, on-air servers, and digital platforms;

Edit and assemble pre-taped segments and re-runs for live shows and work with producers to facilitate the live and taped broadcast show airing of news, feature, and other programmatic content;

Record and edit audio; produce and mix content using audio equipment and digital editing software and compile and edit material necessary for production, to include post-production and sound design;

Work closely with the Radio Operations Manager to adhere to standard operating procedures, including quality control of automation schedules for accuracy in accordance with station logs; reviewing and updating underwriter credits to ensure they meet technical specifications, and ensuring production adheres to format and procedural guidelines; and

Maintain and edit show promos across platforms and in areas like marketing, membership, and cross-promotional messaging.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

The Board Operator has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Connect ISDN equipment and phone equipment for remote interviews;

Manipulate on-air broadcast schedule making changes as required;

Produce web content, including updates of web page, photography and photo editing in collaboration with the Visuals Team and Digital Services Bureau;

Track music use for royalty reporting;

Provide training for the newsroom to ensure that all best practices are being followed while assisting with the integration of new technologies and new roles; and

Assist in promotions and outreach including live events and fund drives.

Additional duties may be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Audio production hardware and software;

Working in a fast-paced environment and handling multiple and changing priorities simultaneously; and

Navigating complex organizations and making the right connections to drive work forward, while anticipating potential shifts in work.

Skill In:

Adobe Creative Cloud Suite, Adobe Premiere and Audition;

Broadcast console and remote recorder operations, RUBICON preferred;

Staying informed on the latest trends in radio, podcasting and audio production;

Writing and strong technical skills in digital editing;

Working in Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, etc.); and

Communicating both verbally and in writing, promptly sharing information and ideas with others as needed, along with using active listening skills with which to negotiate and/or persuade.

Ability to:

Meet tight deadlines and perform under pressure of regionally-produced, national-quality broadcasting;

Work with editors and producers in team environment that includes several remote offices;

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent; and

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision and demonstrating at all times respect for diverse constituencies.

Work Environment

The part-time Technical Board Operator functions in a professional office environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex digital and audio hardware and/or software.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a part-time, hourly, non-exempt position working a maximum of 29 hours per week. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday, the hours are negotiable and based on operational and production needs. Occasionally, weekend or after-hours work might be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communication, or a closely related field AND three-to-five years of radio production or reporting experience required. Public radio experience and familiarity with politics at the local, state, and national level preferred.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send complete application to: HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement at: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

Disclaimer

CT Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. CT Public may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. CT Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprinting screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.