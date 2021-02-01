THE BLACK CHURCH: THIS IS OUR STORY, THIS IS OUR SONG
Join Us for a Free Screening on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM with Local CT Pastors
Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. takes us on a journey through the rich and complex history of the Black Church to reveal its profound impact on our nation's culture and history. Explore the untold story of this uniquely American institution and its lasting influence on nearly every chapter of the African American story.
Featuring Oprah, TD Jakes, Shirley Caesar, and John Legend.
Local CT Pastors participating via live chat will help us connect the dots between the national history of the Black Church and the present here in Connecticut. In an increasingly divided America, this story of faith, community and healing has more importance than ever. Please join us for this story of community, catharsis, and sustained hope in the face of adversity.
Our Panelists include:
- Rev. Dr. Shelley D. Best, President & CEO, The 224 EcoSpace
- Rev. Dr. Barbara Headley, Senior Pastor, Zion Community Baptist Church
- Rev. Dr. Leroy O. Perry, St. Stephens AME Zion Church
- Bishop Victor Rush, Senior Pastor at Ebenezer Temple UHC
About the Series
THE BLACK CHURCH: THIS IS OUR STORY, THIS IS OUR SONG (“THE BLACK CHURCH”) is a four-hour documentary series that will premiere nationwide this February 2021. This intimate two-part series is from executive producer, host, and writer Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Connecticut Public will air Part One on February 16 at 9 p.m. and Part Two on February 17 at 9 p.m., barring scheduling changes. You can check our schedule at cptv.org/schedule.
Part One traces the 400-year-old story of the Black church in America, beginning with the trans-Atlantic slave trade and the extraordinary ways enslaved Africans preserved and adapted their faith practices under the brutal realities of human bondage.
Part Two focuses on the role of the Black church in addressing social inequality and ministering to those in need, from the exodus out of the Jim Crow South during the Great Migration to the heroic phase of the civil rights movement in the 1950s and ‘60s.
The series examines the church as a living institution, and the changing nature of worship spaces. The churches Gates visits are both a world within a world, where Black Americans could be themselves, and the epicenter of the freedom struggle.
Major corporate support for THE BLACK CHURCH: THIS IS OUR STORY, THIS IS OUR SONGis provided by Johnson & Johnson. Major support is also provided by Lilly Endowment, Inc., Ford Foundation, and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, PBS and public television viewers.