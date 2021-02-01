About the Series

THE BLACK CHURCH: THIS IS OUR STORY, THIS IS OUR SONG (“THE BLACK CHURCH”) is a four-hour documentary series that will premiere nationwide this February 2021. This intimate two-part series is from executive producer, host, and writer Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Connecticut Public will air Part One on February 16 at 9 p.m. and Part Two on February 17 at 9 p.m., barring scheduling changes. You can check our schedule at cptv.org/schedule.

Part One traces the 400-year-old story of the Black church in America, beginning with the trans-Atlantic slave trade and the extraordinary ways enslaved Africans preserved and adapted their faith practices under the brutal realities of human bondage.

Part Two focuses on the role of the Black church in addressing social inequality and ministering to those in need, from the exodus out of the Jim Crow South during the Great Migration to the heroic phase of the civil rights movement in the 1950s and ‘60s.

The series examines the church as a living institution, and the changing nature of worship spaces. The churches Gates visits are both a world within a world, where Black Americans could be themselves, and the epicenter of the freedom struggle.

