Transforming Connecticut Public: Town Hall

Come meet Connecticut Public's newly-appointed CEO, Mark Contreras!
Thursday, November 20, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Gateway Community College
Curran Community Room
New Haven, CT
Hear his plans for the organization's future, and let him know your thoughts:
- What is the role of journalism in telling a community’s story?
- What are the stories of the New Haven community that need to be told?
- How can Connecticut Public inspire public dialogue on issue that matter?
- What do YOU want from your public media source?
Parking is available in the Temple Street Garage
Seating for this free event is limited. Register to attend here>>