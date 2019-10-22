Connecticut Public

Transforming Connecticut Public: Town Hall

Transforming CT Public Gateway Invitation DRAFT

Come meet Connecticut Public's newly-appointed CEO, Mark Contreras!

Thursday, November 20, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Gateway Community College
Curran Community Room
New Haven, CT

Hear his plans for the organization's future, and let him know your thoughts:

  • What is the role of journalism in telling a community’s story?
  • What are the stories of the New Haven community that need to be told?
  • How can Connecticut Public inspire public dialogue on issue that matter?
  • What do YOU want from your public media source?

Parking is available in the Temple Street Garage

Seating for this free event is limited.