Uncertainty: Why We’re So Anxious About Anxiety Explores Anxiety Disorders and Treatments

Premieres Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m. on CPTV

HARTFORD, Conn. (May 20, 2019) – Anxiety disorders affect 40 million adults, or 1 in 5 people. For these adults and children, it can be suffocating and debilitating. Uncertainty: Why We’re So Anxious About Anxiety, a new original documentary from Connecticut Public Television, explores this common mental illness and addresses new treatments that have proven effective.

The documentary features interviews with top clinicians, researchers, and practitioners, including Associate Professor in the Child Study Center and Associate Director of the Anxiety and Mood Disorders Program in the Yale School of Medicine, Eli Lebowitz. You’ll also hear first-hand experiences from those suffering from anxiety disorders, and witness the strategies they are using to cope.

“The making of Uncertainty has been a huge undertaking and an eye-opening experience for both myself and the determined team of people working on this project,” said Producer David Wurtzel. “In the end, I believe the film speaks for itself and the effort put in will have a transformative experience on our audiences. It will continue the important conversation surrounding anxiety and mental health in a fresh way.”

Uncertainty: Why We’re So Anxious About Anxiety premieres Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m. on CPTV.

More information about Uncertainty: Why We’re So Anxious About Anxiety as well as a full trailer can be found at cptv.org/uncertainty.

